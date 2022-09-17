Actor Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with the Saif Ali Khan-starrer film Jawaani Jaaneman, is all set to star alongside Kartik Aaryan in Freddy. The 24-year-old actor recently opened up about how acting was never her initial choice of career as she always wanted to become a director. Even though everyone around her kept assuring her she'd become an actor someday, Alaya admitted that she didn't believe them.

'I can do whatever I want, I’ll be a director': Alaya F

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Alaya F stated, "Everyone kept telling me ‘yeh toh actor banegi‘ (she’ll become an actor). But it was more like, ‘kuch aur nahi hoga, yeh toh actor hi ban jaayegi‘ (She won’t be able to be anything else, she’ll become an actor only)."

She continued, "I was like… I was quite good in school, I would go out partying, I’d not study that much but my grades were always good. So I was like… I can actually do whatever I want, people are underestimating me. So I wanted to prove to everyone that I can do whatever I want, I’ll be a director, I still loved films."

The actor was also asked if her mother Pooja Bedi and grandfather-actor Kabir Bedi ever told her to become an actor. To this, Alaya simply said, "no", adding that she was so strongly against becoming an actor, "so they were like, ok, don’t be an actor."

She added, "In fact, if they had to advise me, they’d ask me not to become an actor…" Clarifying her statement, she said that she couldn't dance or talk in Hindi.

"I got myself prepared for it with a lot of hard work. I was a terrible dancer, I could not speak Hindi because all through my life at home, I’ve only spoken English, with everyone… we all talk in English. (I) couldn’t speak in Hindi, couldn’t dance to save my life, in fact, I wasn’t even such a Bollywood buff. But I’m someone, if I set my mind on something, I’ll do it to death. I was like, this is my addiction," said the Jawaani Jaaneman actor.

On the professional front, Alaya F, who was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman and got rave reviews for her performance, will next star in Freddy. She also has U-Turn in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@alayaf