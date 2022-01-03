Alaya F Reveals She Recovered From COVID; Says 'hadn't Developed Any Symptoms'

Actor Alaya F headed to her Instagram account on Monday and revealed that she had contracted COVID recently, however, has now tested negative twice. She mentioned she got tested for the virus as she had to travel and isolated herself once the result came back positive. The actor assured her fans that she was now healthy and urged them to wear a mask and stay safe.

Alaya F releases statement after COVID recovery

Alaya F revealed on social media that she had earlier tested positive for COVID. This comes after similar announcements from Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani and others. Alaya F narrated her experience with the virus and mentioned she had no symptoms, however, wished to release a statement to 'avoid any speculation'. She wrote-

"Hi Everyone! I had tested positive for Covid a week ago, I had no symptoms and nobody around me had any symptoms. I tested because I was supposed to be travelling. I have isolated from then till now. Since I hadn't developed any symptoms whatsoever and neither had anyone that was in contact with me, just to be sure, before I announced it on social media, I tested again on the 30th of December and that report turned out to be negative. I continued to quarantine and to confirm this, I did another test on the 1st of January. As of today, I have now tested negative twice"

The actor is currently gearing up to take on a role alongside Kartik Aaryan in Freddy. She also mentioned in her statement that she adhered to all the COVID protocols and contacted all those she had been in contact with prior to her diagnosis. She further said-

"During this time, I have isolated and informed everyone that I had been in contact with, so that I was in accordance with all Covid protocol. But thankfully, it has now been confirmed that I am Covid negative. Thought it was important to put out the story here to avoid any speculation. Please mask up and stay safe, don't take this time lightly. Happy New Year to all of you!"

