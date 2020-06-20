Alaya F Or Sara Ali Khan: Who Sported Stunning Dress With Bold Neckline Better?

The new generation stars, Alaya F and Sara Ali Khan are winning hearts for their on-point fashion statements. Alaya and Sara have successfully seized the attention with their enthralling onscreen performances. The millennials are not only amping up their acting skills but are also inspiring the fashion enthusiasts with their vogue and trendy style statements. In the recent past, Alaya F and Sara Ali Khan were seen posing in similar neckline outfits. Check out who styled the outfit with finesse.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar vs Nushrat Bharucha: Who donned v-neck gown better?

Alaya F's Party Wardrobe

While promoting Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F was spotted in a stunning Nirmooha's outfit. In this look, Alaya F donned a striking red blazer outfit with a structured one-shoulder design. The newbie sported the attire with a broad belt. Alaya F's outfit looked bold and she preferred beach waves hairdo for this look. For glam, she opted for highlighting makeup look. She also accessorised the outfit with long earrings. Take a look at Alaya F's photos.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha or Sara Ali Khan: Who styled sequinned outfit better?

Sara Ali Khan's White Ensemble

The Kedarnath debutant, Sara Ali Khan stunned in this white outfit for Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas dinner. Sara Ali Khan was spotted donning a white pristine off-shoulder dress. The mini party attire perfectly showed Sara Ali Khan's toned body. The Love Aaj Kal actor sported the dress with a pair of silver sparkly heels to add on to the Christmas vibes perfectly. For glam, Sara Ali Khan kept it simple with a highlight makeup style. Her hair was straightened and left open. Check out the Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan's Christmas outfit.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar to Ananya Panday, actors who slayed in black party wear ensembles

What's Next For Alaya F and Sara Ali Khan

On the work front, Alaya F recently made her huge Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman's plot revolves around a 40-year-old playboy whose life turns upside down when he comes to know that he has a 20 something-year-old daughter and she is pregnant. Currently, Alaya F has not announced any upcomers.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. The actor has two other films in the pipeline for her upcoming projects. She will be seen in Atrangi Re which is set for a 2021 release. Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan, which is directed by David Dhawan.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar and Eva Baston in bodycon dresses; take cues on how to style in black

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.