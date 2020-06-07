Alaya F On 'Jawaani Jaaneman': Can't Imagine Having Started With Any Other Film

The Bollywood newbie Alaya F recently grabbed her acting debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. By gaining immense praise for her skills, the actor is already on her way to becoming one of the most popular names in the industry. In a recent conversation with a leading daily, she said that she can't imagine having started out with any film other than Jawaani Jaaneman.

Amid lockdown, in a recent interview, Alaya F was asked how she kept up with struggles faced before signing Jawaani Jaaneman. The newcomer shared that when she returned to Mumbai after completing her training in New York, she did not expect multiple offers waiting for her or even one for that matter. When Alaya F heard about her contemporaries getting signed up for movies real quick, she started doubting her ability, she said. She also said that post her audition people would acknowledge her work, yet reject her.

The Jawaani Jaaneman debutant, Alaya F also shared that every time she faced rejection, she would boost herself by saying she would prove it now. She also motivated herself by saying that she will get a film and people who rejected her will regret it, she added. Furthermore, she also revealed that now when she looks back to those days, Alaya F feels glad that she got rejected. Otherwise, she wouldn't have landed up in her perfect debut, Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya F also revealed that she can’t imagine having started with any other film.

In the same interview, Alaya F was also asked about how she comes off as someone so confident even in her debut film. The millennial actor said that a lot of her confidence came from all the prep she went through and added that most of it came from growing up in an outspoken family. Further adding that she has grown up in front of the camera, Alaya F said that there is a sense of security that comes with the prep because then one knows what they are doing. Alaya F also shared that she was so invested in her prep for the role that she would make people do lines with her while editing a picture or having a conversation.

