Alaya F Says She Encountered A Ghost While She Was Living In New York; Read Details

Alaya F recently spoke about the time when she used to live in New York and said that she encountered a ghost in her apartment. She also revealed that she used to hear loud footsteps in the middle of the night and described an incident that terrified her. Read ahead to know more.

Alaya F opens up about a spooky experience

Speaking to Tweak India, Alaya F shared a spooky experience and said that when she was living and studying in New York, there was a ghost in her apartment. She used to hear loud footsteps in the middle of the night and sometimes, the shower would turn on randomly. She added that there were lots of creepy things that would happen and described an incident when one day, from the corner of her eye, she saw a “quick flash” go past her. She asked her friend if she saw something and her friend said that she didn’t see anything but felt like something hit her as if someone was running by her. Then, Alaya wondered that something weird was going on in her house and was terrified. She admitted that she didn’t want to go back to her home due to these strange incidences.

A look at Alaya F's appearances

Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020. It is a comedy-drama film directed by Nitin Kakkar that stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra, Farida Jalal and Kiku Sharda. The movie is a remake of the 2010 Argentine comedy film named Igualita a mí and Alaya plays the lead role of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter in it. The film revolves around a property broker and party animal in London who confronts a daughter he never knew he had. She enters his life and decides to mend his ways. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the IMDb rating of the movie is 6.6 out of 10.

In March 2021, Alaya featured in a music video named Aaj Sajeya in which she played the character of a new-age bride who wears leather jackets and sneakers at her wedding. Check out the music video of Aaj Sajeya below.

