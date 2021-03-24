Alaya F Shares Her Rendition Of The Viral 'Buss It' Challenge, Fans Call It 'epic'

Bollywood newbie Alaya F is just one film old yet but has a following of around one million people on the social networking site Instagram. Her Instagram reels, videos, and posts never fail to amaze her followers and always receive positive responses from her fans. The Instagram sensation recently took to her social media handle and attempted the very popular internet trend called the 'Buss It Challenge' and here is everything you need to know about her latest post.

Alaya F's video

Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a hilarious video doing the viral Buss It challenge but with a twist. The actor started the video with the hook step of the challenge, but suddenly got cautious when she heard that the pandemic isn't over yet. The next clip in the post shows the young actor continuing the hook step but with all precautionary measures including face masks, sanitizer, and a PPE kit. Her caption read, 'à¤¸à¤‚à¤­à¤²à¤•à¤° cautiously #BussIt ðŸ˜… à¤•à¥‹à¤°à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤…à¤­à¥€ à¤¤à¤• à¤–à¤¤à¥à¤® à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥à¤† à¤¹à¥ˆ ðŸ™ðŸ¼."

Fan reactions on Alaya F's Instagram post

Alaya F has a following of 987k people on Instagram and her latest video which featured her rendition of the Buss It challenge garnered close to 18k likes within half an hour of posting it. While actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor dropped laughing emojis on Alaya's post, Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchika Kapoor commented saying 'What a cutie'. One of her followers wrote, "Hahaha. Soo creative..ðŸ™Œ", while another called her video epic.

Alaya F's Instagram post

The Jawaani Janemaan actor recently shared a video of herself comparing her makeup look from 2015 to her current makeup look in 2021. In the video, the young actor on one side of her face applied makeup as she did it in 2015 and on the other side applied makeup the way she does it currently. While the 2015 make-up look can be seen looking cakey, heavy and with dark eye make-up coupled with a deep red lipstick shade, the current look is subtle and stylish. Her caption read, "Bringing back #AlayaAF, this time as reels! Back in 2015, my make up choices were.. hectic AF.. ðŸ˜¬ðŸ˜‚ I’ve learned a lot over the years and thought it would be super fun to put them side by side now that my “go-to look” has changed so much! Both are totally different but both are #AlayaAF ðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸"

Image Credits: Alaya F Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.