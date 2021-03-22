Alaya F Shares Makeup Routine On Instagram, Compares Her Looks From 2015 And 2021

Alaya F is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans and followers updated. Alaya F's Instagram recently featured a makeup video where she can be seen comparing her makeup looks in 2015 to her current makeup look in 2021.

Alaya F's makeup tutorial 2015 VS 2021

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress recently shared a video of herself comparing her makeup look from 2015 to her current makeup look in 2021. In the video, the actress on one side of her face applied her makeup as she did it 2015 and on side applied her makeup the way she does it currently. The 2015 makeup look is quite heavy as the actress is seen using a lot of foundation, dark eye makeup, and then finishing it off with red lipstick. While her current makeup look is more on the subtle side with little to no foundation and light eye makeup with nude lips.

While sharing the video, she wrote in her caption that back in 2015 her makeup choices were really 'hectic' and she has learned a lot over the years and that her makeup look has changed drastically over the years. The actress added that it was super fun to do her makeup from 2015 and the current makeup looks side by side.

Fans react to Alaya F's makeup tutorial

The actress is quite popular on social media and Alaya F's Instagram is almost going to reach 1 million followers. Fans quickly filled the comments section of the actress's latest post. Most of the fans were in awe of the actress's beauty and commented that she looked cute and really beautiful. One fan asked Alaya to post a video of her skincare routine. Another fan wrote that they couldn't recognize the actor from one side. Another one wrote that she looked beautiful even without her makeup.

A quick look at Alaya F's movies

Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with the 2020 comedy-drama movie Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The movie was a moderate box office success but the actress received praise from various critics. Alaya played the role of Tia, a 21-year-old pregnant girl who tries to reconcile with her father played by Saif Ali Khan, a 40-year-old womanizer who doesn't know that Tia is his daughter.

