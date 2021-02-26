Alaya F Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray & His Mother Smita Thackeray

Alaya F was recently pictured with her rumoured boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray and his mother Smita Thackeray while they were out for lunch in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The trio looked glowing as they smiled for the paparazzi. In the picture, Alaya F is seen posing for the cameras with a smile on her face. She looked beautiful as ever in her black mini dress. She teamed up her LBD with a dot knotted full-sleeved top and accessorised her look with a gold bangle. She went with a minimum makeup look and let her hair loose.

On the other hand, Aaishvary Thackeray looked dapper in his all-black look. He is seen wearing a black half-sleeved t-shirt and black track pants. Aaishvary Thackeray's mother Smita Thackeray also opted for a casual look in her all grey outfit. She accessorised her look with a leopard print neck scarf and patterned handbag. As soon as the picture was shared on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram account, netizens flooded the comments section with heart emojis. Here is a look at Alaya F’s picture from her outing with Aaishvary Thackeray and his mother.

Alaya F's boyfriend

Alaya F and Aaishvary Thackeray’s dating rumours have been floating around for quite some time. They first made headlines for being together when the actor attended Aaishvary’s birthday party in Dubai last year. His mother Smita Thackeray was also present at the birthday party. According to a report by DNA, Alaya F denied the dating rumours and called Aaishvary a close family friend. Aaishvary Thackeray is the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Image Credits: Alaya F, devsphotographyofficial and Aaishvary Thackeray Instagram

