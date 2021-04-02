Alaya F Takes Initiative For Mental Health, Points Out 7 Things To Preserve It

Bollywood actor Alaya F, on Friday, took to her social media and shared a video to state seven things to do to preserve mental health. Her video suggested that to preserve mental health, an individual should: "1) Get enough sleep, 2) Do what makes you happy, 3) Avoid your phone, 4) Do your workout, 5) Eat healthily, 6) Lots of Sun and vitamin D and 7) Develop new hobbies". Interestingly, the actor also illustrated each point in her video. Before ending the video, she also gave a suggestion to her viewers and urged them to ask for help, if needed, without feeling ashamed or hesitant.

Instagramming the video for her 1M followers on the photo-video-sharing platform, the 23-year-old actor wrote, "Mental health is so important and it’s so important to have healthy conversations around it! Everyone, me included, has struggled with their mental health at some point, so these are a few things that have helped me enormously! If they resonate with you, give them a shot, but just know that everyone is different, and you know best what’s best for you / don’t be afraid to talk to a professional!". To conclude her caption, she used two hashtags, which read, "mental health" and "alayaAF".

Alaya F's mental health video

Within an hour, the actor's video post on mental health bagged 16k views and is still counting. Fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri, who styled Alaya and did her makeup for the video, wrote, "Cutie". Meanwhile, a handful of Instagram users lauded Alaya's effort. However, an Instagram user expressed her disappointment, as she wrote, "Jeez, there are experts meant for it".

In response, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor penned a note, which read, "A lot of people are too afraid to even talk to professionals because of the stigma surrounding mental health! It’s important to start positive, healthy dialogue, and that’s all I’m trying to doðŸ¤ speaking to a professional is always the best course of action, I totally agree!".

After marking her debut in showbiz with 2020's release Jawaani Jaaneman, which also featured Saif Ali Khan, Alaya recently dropped her first music video project. In the song composed by Goldie Sohel titled Aaj Sajeya, she can be seen portraying a millennial bride. The song also featured Taha Shah Badussha who played the role of the groom.

