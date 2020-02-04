Alaya F To Hailey Bieber: Check Out The Best Instagram Handles To Glam Up Your Week

Whether you prefer to just run a comb through your hair before heading out or like to spend time straightening, curling or accessorising your mane, celebrities provide all kinds of hair inspiration for both types of people on Instagram. From Charlize Theron’s OTT headband to Alaya F’s I-woke-up-like-this waves, here are all the celebrity looks you can recreate if you want to do something new with your hair this week.

Best beauty Instagram handles to stalk this week

Alaya F

Alaya F was spotted in a cool chic avatar wearing an all-blue ensemble. The three-piece dress is the perfect embodiment of the chic fashion statement of the current generation. Her middle-parted hair and nude lips make the outfit receive all the attention that it deserves.

Alaya F wearing a two-piece all-black ensemble is the perfect style inspiration for anyone who is opting for a formal yet fashionable outfit.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif gives winterwear goals in her white high neck knitted sweater.

Katrina paired her summer floral print dress with a nude jacket and it is everything fabulous. You can even pair this dress with a knee-high brown boot and you are good to rock this outfit in winters.

Hailey Bieber

Check out the makeup essentials mentioned in this Instagram post by the makeup artist who dolled up Hailey Bieber for this look. Hailey is looking all glam with the perfect makeup that just makes her face glow like a ray of sunshine.

Hailey Bieber's glittery blazer dress was a perfect choice for an award show. Her red lips and soft, wavy hair just added extra glamour to her whole look.

Malaika Arora

Malaika recently rocked a side pony look in her formal black ensemble.

