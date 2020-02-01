Alaya F To Star In 'Student Of The Year 3'? Here's What We Know So Far

Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F has reportedly bagged her second film. As per a media publication, the debutante has been chosen as the female lead in Student Of The Year 3. The report also claims that the 22-year-old will soon begin shooting for the film in Bangkok and become a part of the Karan Johar franchise.

Alaya to be Student Of The Year 3?

Karan Johar had already hinted about SOTY 3 while making an announcement for SOTY 2. He’d written on Twitter, “I am so excited and proud to hand the franchise to you!!! #soty2 coming your way soon!!! Shall we reveal our plans for #SOTY3 just now!!? Or actually let’s keep em guessing.” Even Varun Dhawan, who made his debut with the original, had said in one of his interviews, “People still call us ‘student’ and I don’t think that tag will go away from us and we never know in Student of The Year 3 we might go back to school.”

However, the young debutante's film is seeing a slow rise as far as business is concerned. Despite garnering good reviews, Jawaani Jaaneman had a disappointing opening at the ticketing counters. The film has reportedly made a total of Rs 3 crores on opening day. However, it started picking up pace in the evening. Tweeting about it, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that it has done 'much better' than several solo releases in the recent past and that it needs to trend better over the weekend to gain a respectable total.

#JawaaniJaaneman does much better than several *solo* #SaifAliKhan movies released in the *recent past*... Biz witnessed an upward trend towards evening shows at metros... Needs to trend well over the weekend for a respectable total... Fri ₹ 3.24 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2020

