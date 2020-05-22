Alaya F 'tried Shooting Something Cool' But 'universe Had Different Plans'; Watch Video

Alaya F, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, recently took to her Instagram handle to share an unmissable blooper video. As seen in the video shared by Alaya, the actor can be seen attempting a handstand. However, Alaya loses her balance and falls down. Take a look at the video:

Also Read | Alaya F And Saif Ali Khan's Funny Incident At The World Cup 2019 Is Unmissable

Also Read | Alaya F gives a glimpse of how she used her face when she 'ran out of canvas', watch video

As seen in the video shared, Alaya can be seen donning a sleeveless sports crop top and a pair of cotton jeggings. With the video shared, Alaya wrote: “Tried shooting something cool for you guys but the universe had different plansðŸ¤¦ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸”. Fans too seemed impressed with Alaya’s gymnastic skills. See how they reacted:

Also Read | Alaya F's pictures from all-India trip will make fans plan an escape right away; see pics

Currently, Alaya is placed under self- isolation at her Mumbai home. The actor has been sharing glimpses of her daily activities on Instagram, from her artwork to her workout sessions to funny TikTok videos. Recently Alaya took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her 'substitute' when she 'ran out of canvas paper'. As seen in the video shared by Alaya, the actor can be showing her painted face, with mesmerising music playing in the background. With the picture shared, Alaya F wrote: 'Ran out of art sheets so I used my face'. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor.

Alaya's debut- Jawaani Jaaneman

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a casanova father, a career-driven mother and a 20-year-old pregnant daughter. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Farida Jalal and Kubra Sait in prominent roles. The movie brings the hit- onscreen pair of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu back together after 20 years. Jawaani Jaaneman marks the return of Saif Ali Khan in the romantic-comedy genre, as the actor had portrayed many serious roles in the recent past. Jawaani Jaaneman also marks the debut of Alaya F in Bollywood.

Also Read | Alaya F's pictures from all-India trip will make fans plan an escape right away; see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.