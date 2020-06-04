Alaya F Vows To Act Against Injustice When She Sees It; Says Kindness 'doesn't Take Much'

Alaya F took to Instagram on Wednesday to express her most passionate feelings about the different kinds of injustices prevalent in the world. With news of the widespread protests against racial discrimination following the murder of George Floyd in the US and also the merciless killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, social media has been replete with heartbreaking posts and calls for action against injustices such as these. Alaya has written a long note where she has spoken about her decision to 'act, speak, respond' to injustice and take efforts to nip it in the bud.

She captioned the note with the words, "A lot of thoughts were running through my mind this morning.. so I decided to write them down. I was unsure if I should post it because I thought it might be “too much” but then I realised just how ironic that is. Bottom line is, let’s be kinder, more compassionate and more understanding. It doesn’t take much!♥️".

Have a look:

Alaya is quite active on social media these days is exploring herself positively while making sure to stay connected with her fans. In fact, amid the unprecedented lockdown, she has started a new Instagram series titled AlayaAF where she will reportedly talk about health, art, glamour, and much more. In the very first episode, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor has shared a few "Tips And Tricks To Stay Productive And Motivated" during the lockdown.

She captioned the video, "Staying productive and occupied has really helped me and my mental health during this lockdown. But being productive hasn’t always been easy! Here’s some tips and tricks I’ve picked up.. I hope they help you!♥️"

Have a look:

In another post, Alaya shared a throwback video of her dance rehearsals for the hit number Gallan Kardi from her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. She captioned the post, "My first rehearsal and first shot for my first ever song Gallan Kardi!! From sneakers to 6 inch heels😅 the only constant is how terrified I was both times.. now I look back at it all and smile!".

Have a look:

