Alaya F Or Jacqueline Fernandez: Whose Yellow Bodycon Dress Looks Better?

Alaya F made her big Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman by starring opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The newbie's performance was much praised by the audiences and critics. On the social media front, Alaya F is an active celebrity and has also successfully managed to impress the fashion police with her vogue style statements. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez, who is also a former model who won the title of Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant in the year 2006, has worked in several critically acclaimed movies like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Housefull 3, Dishoom and many others. The dancer-actor has 40.9 million followers on Instagram.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha and Pooja Hegde ooze glamour in golden lehenga; who wore it better?

In the recent past, Alaya F and Jacqueline Fernandez were spotted in a similar coloured bodycon outfit. Even though the outfits had the same colour, they were styled pretty differently by each actor. Check out and decide whose bodycon looks better.

Alaya F's summer dress -

Alaya F loves posing for a perfect Instagram picture and this picture is one such instance. Here, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor stunned in a lemony yellow bodycon dress. The outfit had a symmetric neckline attached with strap sleeves. The yellow dress had buttons embedded in a sequence, followed by a slit in the middle bottom. To make the dress look more elegant, Alaya F paired it with crisscross shoe-wear. For makeup, Alaya F went for nude and glossy lips. Take a look at the series of Alaya F's photos in the bodycon outfit.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and other actors look ethereal in paithani saree; see pics

Jacqueline Fernandez's yellow closet -

In these Instagram posts, Jacqueline Fernandez looked no less than a diva in a yellow bodycon dress. The outfit had an off-shoulder design. She sported the dress with a mini purse. For glam, the Housefull 2 actor kept it simple and complimented her look with loops and rings. Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez's photos in the yellow bodycon ensemble.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar and Nora Fatehi amp up glam quotient pink co-ords; who wore it better?

Meanwhile, Alaya F is currently staying with her family, mother Pooja Bedi and brother Omar F. Whereas Jacqueline Fernandez is stuck alone in this lockdown. Amid the breakdown, both the Bollywood actors are keeping their fans updated with their quarantine series. While Alaya F is painting her face and making quirky Tiktok videos, the Kick actor is entertaining the fans by playing the piano.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Or Diana Penty | Who Draped Sequinned Saree Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.