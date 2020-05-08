Alaya F's Family Tree You Must Check Out; See Full Details

Alaya F is an upcoming star in Bollywood. She has recently appeared in her debut, Jawaani Jaaneman, where she plays the daughter of Saif Ali Khan's character. Many people are still not aware of her family background. Let's take a look at Alaya F's family tree:

Alaya F's family tree

Alaya’s F mother Pooja Bedi was born on May 11, 1970. She is a former Bollywood actress, television talk show host, and newspaper columnist. She is the granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi and the late Protima Bedi.

Alaya’s grandfather is Kabir Bedi. He was born on January 16, 1946, and became an Indian film actor. Kabir Bedi worked in three different continents covering India, the United States and Italy, among other European countries, by working on films, television and in theatre. He is known for his role as Emperor Shah Jahan in Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and the villainous Sanjay Verma in the 80's blockbuster Khoon Bhari Maang.

Kabir Bedi is currently based in India and lives in Mumbai. Bedi has married four times and has three children, Pooja, Siddharth (deceased), and Adam.

Alaya’s great grandfather was Baba Pyare Lal Singh Bedi. He was an acclaimed author and philosopher. Her great grandmother Freda Bedi was a British woman born in Derby, England, who became famous as the first Western woman to take ordination in Tibetan Buddhism.

Alaya F's career

She recently appeared in the film Jawaani Jaaneman, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She received praise from critics for her performance in the film. The movie, overall, received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and the viewers. The film, however, has gone on to become a moderate success at the box-office. The film tells the story of a middle-aged man, played by Saif, and his relationship with his daughter, whose existence he was unaware of.

