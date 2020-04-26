Alaya F's Photoshoots Are Absolutely Stunning; Check Them Out

Alaya F was already popular among social media followers with her distinctive style before making her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman. And after making her debut, she has shown her acting prowess as well. The actor made her debut in Nitin Kakkar's comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020, starring alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Also read: Alaya F's Photos Of Teaching Children From Rural Areas Are Inspirational; Check Them Out

She has now risen to fame with her charming looks and sharp acting skills. The actor is quite popular on Instagram and often inspires her half a million followers with her aesthetic photos and stunning style. Alaya F's Instagram also shows the several times that she's appeared in magazine cover shoots. Let's take a look at Alaya F's photos on Instagram below. Take a look.

Also read: Alaya F Shows Her Fitness Prowess As She Performs 'Inversion Challenge'; See Video

This is from the October issue of the Femina Magazine in 2016. Alaya F is in this cover, posing with her mum Pooja Bedi. These two beauties are always on top of their fashion game and have never failed to serve their best looks. The mother-daughter duo looks stunning as ever. Check out more Alaya F's photos on her Instagram below.

In this photo, Alaya F can be seen on the cover of iDiva Magazine, March 2020 issue. She looks stunning and playful in the green dress. Alaya also knowns precisely how to accessorize. She surely is young, wild and getting started. From her tattoos to her expressions, she looks aesthetically pleasing

In the above photo, Alaya F can be seen on the cover of Elle Magazine. She's wearing Tommy Hilfiger and looks elegant and stylish. Besides, when it comes to fashion, Alaya knows how to top it with ease.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.