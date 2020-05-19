Alaya F's Stunning Posts Where She Sports Artwork On Her Face

Alaya Furniturewala aka Alaya F is the daughter of Pooja Bedi. The actor kickstarted her journey in Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman in the year 2020. The film features Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in prominent roles. The actor received positive reviews from the audience for her performance in the movie.

Apart from her appearance in the movie, Alaya is quite active on social media and constantly updates her fans about her daily activities. With over 792k followers on Instagram, she is known for her sartorial choices. The actor has experimented with her fashion styles and also her makeup. The actor has flaunted various styles of makeup that has grabbed the attention of the fans. Having said that, here are the time when Alaya F flaunted artwork on her face:

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor shared a video of the wonderful artwork she has done on her face. Her face painting session on Instagram grabbed massive attention. Alaya F's alternative to using sheets for painting is her face and the post that she shared on Instagram is quite the proof. She shared the video along with a caption, ''SOS: Send help or art sheets...both will do me good''. Check out the video shared by the actor.

Earlier in the month of April, Alaya F shared a very similar face-painting video on her official Instagram. The actor who loves artwork first revealed the fact that she ran out of art sheets. It looks like the 22-year-old actor's drawer was empty and she used her face like a sheet to do the artwork. The actor can be seen painting an eye mask on her face. She accompanied the video with a caption, ''Ran out of sheets so I used my face''. Fans have been going gaga over the stunning paintings done by Alaya F.

Alaya F seems to be a brilliant painter as scrolling through her Instagram, many will find out her love for painting. She has shared some of her artworks on her Instagram feed and giving fans a glimpse of the times when she has art sheets in her art studio. She captioned the picture, ''An artwork I had made for @elleindia, “A Brave New World.” One day before Mother’s Day, I dedicate this one to all the moms out there''. Check out the post shared by Alaya F.

