Alexx O’Nell 'overjoyed' By Cricketer Virender Sehwag's Reaction To His 2020 Sanskrit Song

While Alexx O’Nell's latest song Twenty Days has been receiving an overwhelming response by the masses, the Roohi star was recently bowled over by legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag's appreciation of his relatively less popular Sanskrit single, A Bhagavad Gita Song. The duo recently shot for a commercial together and on the set of their shoot, Alexx made Virender listen to his 2020 Sankrit song after realising that the latter had learnt the language as a student. The 40-year-old actor revealed that he was "overjoyed" by the cricketer's reaction to his song.

Alexx O’Nell's song gets praised by Virender Sehwag

During the shoot of their latest commercial, actor-musician Alexx O’Nell & cricketer Virender Sehwag spoke at length about numerous topics. Describing his shooting experience with Virender, Alexx said, "You see, the scene takes place at the top of the Eiffel Tower, and because it was a rather difficult task to climb up and down, we stayed up there for the duration of the shoot, while the team moved the camera and lighting around for the various angles… so we really had a nice long afternoon together". During their conversation, the duo happened to have a conversation about languages, especially Sanskrit, and the Aarya actor couldn't hold back but make his co-star listen to his Sanskrit song.

Speaking about the same, Alexx added, "It just so happened that Virender Ji had studied Sanskrit as a student, and so I couldn't resist the urge to play my song & music video, A Bhagavad Gita Song, for him to see what he thought of it. Instantly glad that I did, I was overjoyed to see him truly and sincerely appreciate not just the effort- most people appreciate what Delraaz, Debarpito, and I attempted to do - but also the melody and especially the pronunciations. Language is not easy for me, so for someone who has a background and familiarity with these very difficult words and phrases to say nice things about my work really gives me a wonderful feeling."

Furthermore, Alexx O’Nell was also all-praise about Virender Sehwag's intelligence and humour. He said, "I’m sure readers know him as an exceptional cricketer, but in our short time together Virender Ji impressed me as so much more than that - extremely intelligent, well-spoken, humorous, and just a joy to be around." The Cheeni Kum actor continued, "I’ve had the privilege of meeting and working with so many amazing people in my line of work, but spending a leisurely sunset in Paris, at the top of the Eiffel Tower, engaged in a fabulous conversation with Mr. Sehwag, will remain a truly unique and special memory… and it doesn’t even matter one bit that it wasn’t really Paris at all."

Check out Alexx O’Nell and Virender Sehwag's commercial below:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.