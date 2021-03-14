Alexx O'Nell Says Song 'Still On My Mind' Is 'written For 2 People': 'They've Moved On'

Alexx O’Nell in an exclusive interview with Republic World openly discussed his single Still On My Mind and the implications behind the song. He said that while the song was obviously written for someone, he was more interested in how people connected with the song rather than sharing his thoughts on it. O’Nell also discussed what lay ahead for him.

The origin of ‘Still On My Mind’

“I write all of my music from personal experiences. So yes, 'Still On My Mind' is absolutely written about someone, two people actually. And while I don't think you'd have to work too hard to figure out who, I would rather not 'name names' because those relationships are firmly in the past, they've both moved on, and I respect that.” Alexx revealed. “The beauty of music though is that it takes on new meaning to each and every person that experiences it, and rather than talk too much about what 'Still On My Mind' means to me, I prefer instead to hear from people about what it means to them.” READ | Janhvi Kapoor asks fans about their 'Pasand' between Roohi & Afza post 'Panghat's' release

“Suffice it to say that it is a love song written after a break-up - reminiscing about the good and not-so-good times that the couple endured. And the regret that comes along with recognising, in retrospect, where the blame falls. The music video, which features Shama Sikander, is a fictional narrative that I'd invite you to watch to figure out", Alexx urged his audience.

“Shama is one of the kindest, most generous people I've ever known. She's also incredibly resourceful and supremely talented. 'Still On My Mind' would have never existed without her, and I will be forever grateful to her for everything she did to make it what it is,” he said. “It got some cool twists and I not only enjoyed making it but also discussing it philosophically with people that have really dissected it for its deeper meaning. And of course, it was shot masterfully by a spectacular DOP and trend who I've worked with on a couple of films previously ('Urumi' and 'Dr Rakhmabai') Alphonse Roy.”

What lies ahead for Alexx O’Nell

“Well, in October many of the projects I had signed before the pandemic, some of which I had started and others that I had nearly finished before the lockdown, began making plans to resume. So I was back in Mumbai in late October, quarantining in preparation to start shooting from the 11th of November. One of the most significant projects I completed was the Bengali football epic 'Golondaaj'. The break-in shooting was actually a blessing since it allowed those of us that were injured, including Dev Adhikari and myself, to recover and finish strong."

"I also finished a Hoichoi series in Sikkim, an Amazon series in Jaipur, and a couple of cameos in Hindi and South Indian projects like ‘RRR’, ‘Chehre’ and ‘Bhoot Police’. So regardless of the pandemic, it's been an extremely busy time, and now, with another OTT series starting shortly and two more films, including 'The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon' with Arjun Rampal, I'm incredibly excited for what is to come". "However, despite my shooting schedule, I'm determined to keep releasing my music as well, and I look forward to speaking again as soon as the next song is ready to share," he concluded.