Alexx O'Nell To Star As Tim In His Horror-comedy Genre Debut With 'Roohi'

Alexx O'Nell is an American musician-turned-actor who has worked in several Bollywood films. The actor is all set to make his debut in the horror-comedy genre film, Roohi. Read on to know what he has to say about working in the film.

Alexx O'Nell to make his debut in Horror-Comedy genre with 'Roohi'

Alexx will be seen playing a pivotal role in Rajkummar Rao's Roohi. The Roohi release date is scheduled to be on March 11. This is the third time that Alexx will be working with Rajkummar. He said, "I have had the honour of working with Raj twice before, it seems we come together every few years for something great." He laughed and continued, "it's nice to finally be playing a character friendly to Raj's character, after our first two outings in which I was quite literally aiming to murder him."

More about Alexx O'Nell's film 'Roohi'

Roohi is directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The Roohi cast features Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The Roohi cast will also star Pankaj Tripathi along with Alexx in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a ghost who kidnaps brides and kills them on the night if their honeymoon. Alexx will be seen playing the role of Tim, an American filmmaker who visits the village to document ancient customs. However, as the story unfolds he gets to witness hilarious and terrifying events.

Alexx O'Nell on the work front

Alexx made his Bollywood debut with Cheeni Kum and has a small role as an English waiter. He also made his Tamil debut with Madrasapattinam. He was later seen in several movies such as Joker, Main Aur Charles, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Trial of Satyam Kaushik. The actor was also seen in several web series like Inside Edge, Bose: Dead or Alive, 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897 and Aarya starring Sushmita Sen. The actor was appreciated for his performance in Aarya. He will soon be seen in several movies like The Brave Child, Banarasi Jasoos, Golondaaj, Chehre, and Bhoot Police.