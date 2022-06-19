Ali Abbas Zafar Begins Pre-production On 'BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan'

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Director Ali Abbas Zafar on Sunday said he has started the pre-production work on his upcoming film "BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan", starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.
The movie, which will kickstart an action franchise, is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1998 hit film "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", which was directed by David Dhawan.
Zafar, known for "Sultan", "Tiger Zinda Hai" and "Bharat", took to Instagram to share an update with fans and followers.
"Preproduction Diaries #BMCM (sic)," the filmmaker, who has also written the script of the movie, captioned his photo.
"BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan" will be released on Christmas 2023 in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
The film is presented by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Zafar's AAZ films.
Zafar, who made his OTT directorial debut with Prime Video series "Tandav" in 2021, also has an action film with Shahid Kapoor up for release.
