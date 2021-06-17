Ali Abbas Zafar Showers Birthday Wishes On Wife Alicia With Unseen Wedding Photos

Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar is celebrating his wife's birthday, today, June 17, 2021. The filmmaker got married to Alicia Zafar in January earlier this year. In his recent Instagram post, the director shared some sweet birthday wishes for his wife.

He shared an unseen picture from their wedding day where Alicia is seen gleaming with happiness as her husband lovingly looked at her. For the wedding, Alicia opted to wear a beige outfit with an embellished belt around her waist. Zafar chose to dress up in a cream sherwani with a floral pocket square. With a birthday wish for Alicia in the caption, Ali Abbas called her 'the universe that kept him alive'. The filmmaker even added a monochrome picture of his wife posing for the camera.

Ali Abbas Zafar showers birthday wishes on wife Alicia Zafar

Zafar's fans tweeted their birthday wishes for his wife. Some even dropped hearts in the comment section. The post gained more than 6,800 likes within an hour.

The director had announced that he was married to Alicia on January 4, 2021. He shared a picture of the two of them holding hands on their wedding day. "Bismillah," he wrote with a heart emoji declaring that he was married to Alicia.

Ali Abbas Zafar announces getting married to Alicia

Ali Abbas Zafar's latest projects

On the professional front, the filmmaker released his web series Tandav, most recently. The series received criticism from the audience for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and belittling their Gods in one of the episodes. It was also criticised for being anti-Dalit causing the Bharatiya Janata Party to call for a ban on the show. Many FIRs were filed against the political thriller series from Maharashtra, Karnataka Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The filmmaker then issued an unconditional apology to the Hindu community. "The cast and crew did not have intentions to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution or political party or person, living or dead", he wrote in the note posted on Instagram. He also wrote that the resemblance to acts and persons and events was purely coincidental.

Ali Abbas Zafar issues an apology over Tandav controversy

