Ali Abbas Zafar, Wife Alicia Blessed With A Baby Girl, Filmmaker Calls It 'beautiful Gift'

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife Alicia Zafar, who tied the knot in 2021, announced the birth of their first child on Sunday. Ali headed to his Instagram handle and stated that they welcomed their little bundle of joy on September 24, 2022. He also shared an adorable picture of his wife, who could be seen flaunting her baby bump in a floral dress. Take a look at the picture below:

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Ali Abbas Zafar even penned a heartfelt caption about his journey of 'love' with his wife Alicia. The filmmaker wrote, "Alicia and I began our journey with love, love which is beyond borders - colour & Race, we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married, Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with a most beautiful gift of our life. She came into our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of Joy - Alija Zehra Zafar Ali Alicia Alija #Aliverse".

The post witnessed several reactions from B-town celebs as well as the filmmaker's followers, as evident from the comments section. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations to you both!", while Sunil Grover commented, "Best!! Wah Sir wah!! Mubarak Ho !! Welcome, Alija !". Tiger Shroff wrote, "Mubarak ho guru Ji", and singer Neha Bhasin also wrote in the comments section, "Omg congratulations Ali and Alicia. Sending love and light to Alija and her beaming mummy papa. Much love buddy."

Ali Abbas Zafar opens up about his love story

Earlier, Ali Abbas had opened up about their love story, stating that it is no less than a Bollywood movie. He said in a conversation with Mid-day,

"She is a first-generation Iranian from France. I had gone there for work and immediately fell in love with her. I pursued her for almost two years, convincing her that I am the man who will keep her happy. It has been a difficult task, but I am glad she finally agreed."

Image: Instagram/@aliabbaszafar