Ali Abbass Zafar's Mr India Is Neither A Remake Nor A Sequel Of The Anil Kapoor Film

Bollywood has seen many remakes and sequels of iconic movies that previously had garnered a lot of appreciation. Recently the netizens were left baffled when the maker of films like Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, etc announced that he would be making Mr India trilogy. Read on to know more.

Ali Abbas Zafar's Mr India Trilogy

The maker of Sultan, Ali Abbas Zafar took to his social media account and confirmed that he has joined hands with Zee company to work on Mr India Trilogy. He further added in his tweet that he is excited about the project but is still working on the script. He further clarified that neither the cast nor the script has been finalised.

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

The piece of information took social media by a storm. Reactions from fans started coming in as the original Mr India directed by Shekhar Kapur that was released in the year 1987 was a cult film. It was one of the first few sci-fi films produced by Bollywood. The movie starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri in lead roles. The three were applauded for their iconic performances and are still remembered for their roles in this movie.

Shekar Kapur responds to fans amid rumours of Mr India 2

Responding to one of the fans' tweet, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur stated that no one has approached him regarding the sequel of the iconic film, Mr India. He further added that it could just be a publicity stunt. Read his tweet below.

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

The response of film director, Shekhar Kapur once again confused the fans of Bollywood. Recently it was reported by a leading media portal that the makers of the new ‘Mr India have declared that the new movie is neither a remake nor a sequel of the famous Mr India 1987. They further added that the new movie would be a re-imagination of the iconic classic.

