Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Try Viral Accent Challenge; Give It 'Mirzapur-Marathi' Twists

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the cutest couples of Bollywood and often give major couple goals. The duo recently hopped on to the bandwagon to attempt a viral trend. Both Fazal and Chadha on their respective Instagram handles tried their hands on the accent challenge. Richa showed off her Marathi accent while Ali shared a Mirzapur spin to his accent challenge.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha try the accent challenge

Richa Chadha took to her Instagram and shared the video of her accent challenge with the content creator Dipraj Jadhav. The challenge, which begins with the line "Oh my god, your accent is so sexy, say it again", has gone viral with people adding their own spin. Richa chose to do the viral trend with a Marathi accent. The actor then went on to say a few words like 'Pizza', 'Computer', 'Alarm' and more in a Marathi accent. As she shared the video, Richa wrote, "OMG your Marathi accent so sexy say it again."

Ali Fazal soon followed his girlfriend's lead and shared his own video of accent challenge, but with a Mirzapur twist. Fazal collaborated with famous content creator Kusha Kapila and channelled his inner Guddu Bhaiya from the famous show. Ali gave his own twist to the trend and was seen saying some English words like 'whiskey with coke', 'college', 'cateen' and more in Guddu Bhaiya's UP accent. As he shared the video he wrote, "Richa @therichachadha tumhaara marathi waala dekha toh apan log ne socha.. phir thoda aur socha phir na kuchh pakaaya .. am fanboying you @kushakapila - my reel game is on now!!."

On the work front, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha recently opened a production house together and have started working on their maiden project. Chadha took to her Instagram and announced that their maiden production venture tilted Girls Will Be Girls was selected for the prestigious Gotham Week. She wrote, "SO STOKED to announced that our maiden production venture at @pushingbuttonsstudios, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’, written and to be directed by #Shuchi Talati has been selected for the prestigious Gotham Week this year! Am overjoyed. Swipe to learn more about this cool international event, (which happens virtually this year), in September."

Image: Richa Chadha Instagram