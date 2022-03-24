Ali Fazal Enjoys Lunch With His 'Fukrey' Co-stars After Dropping Out From Third Instalment

The Fukrey franchise is all set to entertain its fans for the third time with its upcoming instalment Fukrey 3. The film franchise follows the story of four friends who seek an easier way to earn money but usually fall in tremendous trouble. The franchise's first two instalments starred Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. While most of the cast is set to reprise their respective roles in the upcoming instalment, Ali Fazal had to drop out due to his busy schedule. However, he did enjoy a fun lunch with the film's cast and mentioned how he misses them.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ali Fazal recently shared a happy picture from lunch with his Fukrey co-stars and Kriti Kharbanda. The photo had Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Kriti Kharbanda, all smiling at the camera. The picture was originally shared by Pulkit Samrat, who wrote, "~Recess Squad ~" in the caption. Sharing the picture, Ali Fazal wrote, "awhh man i miss you guys!! Karo Karo. Shoot karo." The actor's fans got extremely excited to see Fazal reuniting with Fukrey's cast.

More about Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 is currently under production as the film's cast began shooting earlier this month. Pulkit Samrat, who played the lead role of Hunny in the film, began shooting on March 13 and shared an Instagram post to announce the same. The actor posted a picture of him holding a clapperboard. He wore a blue t-shirt and hinted at his look in the upcoming instalment. The actor also posed with the film's team, including Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Fukrey 3 cast

Pulkit Samrat is all set to reprise his role as Hunny, while Varun Sharma will again entertain the audience with his role as Choocha. Manjot Singh, who plays Lali in the movie is also on-board. Richa Chadha will reprise her role as Bholi Panjaban in the upcoming instalment.

On the work front, Ali Fazal was last seen in the Hollywood film Death On The Nile, co-starring Gal Gadot. He will soon star in another Hollywood project Kandahar. Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya is also in his kitty.

