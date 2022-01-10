Ali Fazal Hails Late Irrfan Khan's Urdu Pronunciation In Unseen TV Show Clip; Watch

Late actor Irrfan Khan might not be present physically today, however, his noticeable works are still alive in the hearts of his fans. Recently, actor Ali Fazal took to Twitter and reacted to a clip from the TV series Bharat Ek Khoj, that featured Irrfan as the lead actor. Through the video, the Fukrey actor highlighted how the late legendary actor was a perfectionist in whatever he did.

The series Bharat Ek Khoj was based on the book The Discovery of India by Jawaharlal Nehru and was directed, written, and produced by Shyam Benegal. It revolved around India's 5,000-year history to independence. The show starred Om Puri, Roshan Seth, Tom Alter, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in prominent roles. The video showed Irrfan discussing the events of the freedom struggle with his co-star. He is seen talking about several misunderstandings among Indians and how religion was replaced by communalism during the independence struggle.

Ali Fazal reacts to late Irrfan Khan's Urdu pronunciation in an old video

Ali Fazal reacted to the video initially shared by another Twitter user and wrote, "See this. Brother Irrfan continued his pronunciation. He never lost aim over the next few years. It's been ages since I saw or did such a scene. It's my promise that our golden years will be back, in all aspects. It has begun, have patience."

Yeh dekhein zaroor aap sab. Tallaffuz barkaraar rakha irrfan bhai ne. Aagey aane waale saalon mein, kabhi nahi dagmagaaye. Haalaki, muddatein nikal gayeen ek aisa scene dekhe ya keeye. Mera vaada hai, our golden years will be back, in all aspects. Shuruaat ho chuki hai. Sabr! https://t.co/Z9xSBHFzk0 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) January 9, 2022

For the unversed, after passing out from the National School of Drama, the Piku actor made his TV debut with the show Shrikant in 1987. This was followed by Bharat Ek Khoj a year later. Irrfan made his Bollywood debut in the same year with Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay! The film was nominated at the Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Meanwhile, on the work front, actor Ali Fazal is gearing up for his next Hollywood project Death on the Nile alongside an array of prominent Hollywood stars like Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, and more. The film is slated to release on February 11, 2022 Apart from this, Ali is also set to share screen space with Gerald Butler in Kandahar.

