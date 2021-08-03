Last Updated:

Ali Fazal Hopes To Witness Dedicated Efforts To 'win Back Compassion' After COVID-19

Actor Ali Fazal is not ready to see "happy slogans" about getting back to work after the deadly COVID-19 second wave. He hopes to witness some dedicated efforts

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Ali Fazal

IMAGE: ALI FAZAL INSTAGRAM


Actor Ali Fazal is not ready to see "happy slogans" about getting back to work after the deadly COVID-19 second wave. Ali hopes to witness some dedicated efforts to win back compassion in the near future. In the interview, the actor also asserted that it will take time and effort for him to come out of the phase. 

Ali Fazal asserts it will take time and effort to come out of the tough phase

In his recent conversation with the outlet, Ali Fazal opened up about his grandfather passing away and how the second wave of the global pandemic has affected him. He said that he lost his grandfather earlier in 2021 and he went Lucknow where every one in the house was COVID positive. He revealed that he felt like it was a "very privileged loss" because he went out and saw ants burning for a kilometre. While recollecting the moment, the Mirzapur star admitted he realised the suffering was endured by all as "a collective society". He also asserted that it will take time and effort to come out of the difficult time. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

 

Ali Fazal says that he does not want to see a slogan that reads, "Hey, we've come back on our feet and let's go to work". He added the real work lies somewhere else where people are able to talk with each other about anything and everything in order to cope up. To further elaborate his point, Fazal said that his bigger job when he went to Lucknow, was "not to do the funeral rituals" for his grandfather, but to "take care of all the patients" in the house who are alive. 

READ | Christmas 2020: Rajkummar Rao, Ali Fazal, Madhuri Dixit & others extend heartfelt wishes

Speaking about the race for survival, the 34-year-old said that people have become "numb" and highlighted that we need to "win back compassion and sense of sensitivity". He added that the only way to cope up with the crisis is to sit and think "who are the people one can talk to." 

READ | 'Fukrey' actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas dies; Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat share condolences

The Fukrey star was last seen in Netflix's anthology series titled Ray. He portrayed a successful businessman who is battling a mental breakdown. Fazal also confessed that he was able to detach himself from the character and not let it affect him for a longer period of time. He said that he was "very focused" as Srijit Mukerji wanted "minute dismantling and changes in the character" and thus he did not let it take a "toll" on him.  

READ | Ali Fazal reacts to Kamal Haasan’s 'Vikram' poster, says 'packing my bags and leaving'

IMAGE: ALI FAZAL INSTAGRAM

READ | Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal shoot teaser for their maiden production ‘Girls Will Be Girls’
READ | Ali Fazal sad about movies not being released in theatres; calls himself 'big screen buff'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND