Ali Fazal Hopes To Witness Dedicated Efforts To 'win Back Compassion' After COVID-19

Actor Ali Fazal is not ready to see "happy slogans" about getting back to work after the deadly COVID-19 second wave. Ali hopes to witness some dedicated efforts to win back compassion in the near future. In the interview, the actor also asserted that it will take time and effort for him to come out of the phase.

In his recent conversation with the outlet, Ali Fazal opened up about his grandfather passing away and how the second wave of the global pandemic has affected him. He said that he lost his grandfather earlier in 2021 and he went Lucknow where every one in the house was COVID positive. He revealed that he felt like it was a "very privileged loss" because he went out and saw ants burning for a kilometre. While recollecting the moment, the Mirzapur star admitted he realised the suffering was endured by all as "a collective society". He also asserted that it will take time and effort to come out of the difficult time.

Ali Fazal says that he does not want to see a slogan that reads, "Hey, we've come back on our feet and let's go to work". He added the real work lies somewhere else where people are able to talk with each other about anything and everything in order to cope up. To further elaborate his point, Fazal said that his bigger job when he went to Lucknow, was "not to do the funeral rituals" for his grandfather, but to "take care of all the patients" in the house who are alive.

Speaking about the race for survival, the 34-year-old said that people have become "numb" and highlighted that we need to "win back compassion and sense of sensitivity". He added that the only way to cope up with the crisis is to sit and think "who are the people one can talk to."

The Fukrey star was last seen in Netflix's anthology series titled Ray. He portrayed a successful businessman who is battling a mental breakdown. Fazal also confessed that he was able to detach himself from the character and not let it affect him for a longer period of time. He said that he was "very focused" as Srijit Mukerji wanted "minute dismantling and changes in the character" and thus he did not let it take a "toll" on him.

