Ali Fazal remembers mother in emotional note, promises to 'work harder'

The demise of actor Ali Fazal’s mother Uzma Saeed has left a void that can never be filled. The actor who is missing his mother dearly, recently shared a heart-warming post on Twitter. Ali shared a throwback picture of his mother from her early days and penned an emoional note. In the note, the Mirzapur actor expressed his grief of losing his mother and wrote that he will continue to work harder in life.

Ali Fazal's grief stricken words for mother

Ali Fazal also wrote that it has been more than a month since his mother has left for the heavenly abode. The actor confessed that he does not have a reference for this grief so he wants the emotions to flow out. Ali, at last, concluded the post with a thought-provoking line and wrote that sometimes strength is not a sign of being strong and weakness is not a sign of being weak.

I miss you! its been a little over a month since you left Mom. I dont have a reference of this grief so,i let it play out. Sometimes strength isnt a sign of the strong ,and weakness isnt the sign of the weak. I love you.Bas.I’ll work harder, i’ll make them all smile your smile.🤡 pic.twitter.com/3sdxaJx1FX — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) July 25, 2020

She lives on in you loveliest one ♥️✨ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 25, 2020

Actress Nimrat Kaur was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wrote that his mother still resides in him. On July 16th, the actor penned ode for his mother on one month death anniversary. Ali Fazal took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of his mother. She passed away a month ago and the actor paid tribute to her as he penned down a heartfelt ode. The throwback pictures of the actor have been doing the rounds on social media. In the post shared by Ali Fazal, he uploaded an old picture with his mother where he is sitting next to her. He also uploaded a couple of solo pictures of his mother and a solo picture of himself.

Ali Fazal’s heartfelt note quoted Mir sahib and read, “Simti hasee , batora jahaa, Itta sa, ba faasla raha. Chook gaye guru.. wahaan taala laga. Hairaan hairaan hairaani pareshani. Rahi hawa raha paani, paani. Raheen woh raha main , Ya baka baka ya faani faani . Irshaad irshaad. Sher o shaayari shari.. kahaan tum yahaan main. Wahaan tum waheen main. Paresha hasi , paresha main. Pareshaa zamaana - ba yeh thhee kahaani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali Fazal has started with his dubbing session of Mirzapur season 2. He posted a bunch of pictures where he was seen dubbing for his character’s part from his home using a piece of kitchen equipment. The bunch of pictures also featured actors Shweta Tripathi, Rasika, and Divyendu V Sharmaa, amongst others.

