Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha Get Special Shoutout From Priyanka Chopra Ahead Of Their Wedding

After dating for several years, Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to tie the knot. The couple is currently busy with their pre-wedding festivities, which are taking place in Delhi. As the two have shared some beautiful pictures from their Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet, they received a heartwarming wish from Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra never fails to send lovely wishes to her colleagues on special occasions. As Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha shared pictures from their pre-wedding festivities, Priyanka Chopra reshared them on her IG stories and penned a sweet note. The note read, "Many many congratulations @therichachadha @alifazal9 Here's to a lifetime of happiness and love." In his reply, Ali Fazal called the Quantico actor's gesture "so sweet" and thanked her for the wishes. On other hand, Chadha wrote, "Thank you so much Priyanka," and added a red heart emoji to it.

Inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha pre-wedding ceremonies

The Fukrey stars have planned an intimate wedding, which will take place on October 4, with their close friends and family members. The couple recently dropped a series of pictures from their Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony. In the photos, the two were seen playing with flower petals and also dancing together. Other glimpses also showcased Richa getting the Henna designed on her hands, Ali and her sharing smiles and much more. While Chadha wore a pink and white floral lehenga by Rahul Mishra, the Mirzapur actor opted for an ivory-coloured ethnic outfit designed by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. Take a look at the pictures here.

The couple's fans were surely elated to see their pictures as they showered them with their love. While a fan wrote, "Guddu bhaiya Guddi bhabhi looking pretty as always," another IG user penned, "Congrats to you both, more blessings." Several celebrities also congratulated the couple as Niel Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Congratulations to you both dear Richa and Ali." Priyanka Chopra commented, "Congratulations," while Patralekhaa, Shweta Tripathi and others reacted with red heart emojis.

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9/@priyankachopra