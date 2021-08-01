Ali Fazal Sad About Movies Not Being Released In Theatres; Calls Himself 'big Screen Buff'

Ali Fazal is one of the prominent actors in the entertainment industry who received a massive fan following after his performance in the movie, Fukrey. As the actor has been a part of some of the iconic movies and web series over the years, he recently opened up about how he was missing the big screen and revealed that he was a big screen buff. He even shared details about the projects he had been working on and revealed how he recently turned producer with his alleged beau, Richa Chadha.

Ali Fazal, “The community feel of watching in halls has now narrowed”

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Ali Fazal opened up about how there was a lot of work happening for people due to the OTT platforms and revealed that he was happy. He even stated how sad he was to know that movies weren’t released in the theatre like before as he was a huge big-screen buff. He further stated how the community feel of watching in halls had narrowed and shifted to the homes, but viewers were enjoying it, she had no complaints. Ali Fazal also mentioned how he felt happy for them as well as for the industry as the work was very much on a roll.

Speaking about how his upcoming Hollywood movie, Death on the Nile, was pushed for next year as the way it had been shot could only be enjoyed in theatres. Adding to it, he stated how he hoped that both the platforms co-exist and first the films will release in theatres followed by OTT streaming. Stating further about more of his upcoming projects, he revealed that he was starting his Hollywood movie in October somewhere in Europe which will take two months. He also added that he will be working on Fukrey 3 and even Mirzapur 3 about which he revealed that it is being scripted.

Stating about the projects he recently completed, he revealed that he shot a very interesting short film which has just two persons —him and actor-writer Husain Dalal. He provided details about the project and stated that it had been directed by Shujaat Saudagar and he had co-produced it. He also stated how it was an interesting experimental project which he was sure people would enjoy. Besides, he also wrapped another short film with director Arati Kadav.

As Ali Fazal recently turned producer jointly with his girlfriend, Richa Chanda, for the movie, Girls Will Be Girls, he revealed that the script was appreciated a lot in Berlin Script Station. He further stated that they recently went to shoot for its teaser in Dehradun where he did his schooling. He even revealed how he realised that actors had a pampered life the moment he stepped into the producer’s shoes. As he recently lost two of his family members, he visited Lucknow and mentioned how symbolic it was to go back on Eid after his grandfather died. Ali Fazal then stated how this time he had a happy reason as his cousin had opened a cafe.

IMAGE: PTI

