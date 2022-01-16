Ali Fazal Shares Fun Pics With Gerard Butler And 'Kandahar' Gang; Richa Chadha Reacts

Ali Fazal took to his Instagram account on Sunday and shared a group picture that included Gerard Butler and other members from the Kandahar team. The actor mentioned the pictures he uploaded were from Christmas celebrations made goofy expressions for the camera. Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's partner also commented on the post mentioned how much she missed the gang.

Ali Fazal shares pictures with Gerard Butler and Kandahar team

Ali Fazal headed to social media on Sunday and shared an extremely fun picture, which also included Gerard Butler. The pictures also featured Navid Negahban, Vassilis Koukalani and Bahador Foladi. The actors posed for the pictures with their arms around each other and Fazal was seen holding an ostrich egg in his hands, which he hilariously joked about in the caption. The caption read, "This one is for LOVE!! Christmas with the Kandahar gang!! Some here and some still on the dance floor.. and am sorry I have no clue why I am holding an ostrich egg in my hand!!! Or is it?? ( WELCOME TO JURASSIC PARK, T Afghan Rex )

am sorry Gerry Butler am just tagging you now.. gonna shake things up at your Instagram station a little..!! Navid Jan, you are all heart and I love you. That's all. Bahador meet me soon. Vas I got the reservation!!!!!!!" Richa Chadha took the opportunity to comment on the post and wrote about how much she missed the entire gang. She commented, "OMG I miss you all so much 😢. Sending VN for Gerry ❤️"

Have a look at the pictures here

Fazal has been part of some hit international projects including Victoria and Abdul and is now gearing up for his role in the Ric Roman Waugh directorial. This will mark the actor's fourth Hollywood film and it is touted to be an action-thriller. Ali Fazal recently spoke to PTI about the film and said, "I always look forward to new and exciting ventures. We are all set to begin production soon." Although he did not reveal any details about the plot of the film or the character he will be seen as onscreen, fans await more news about his upcoming project.

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9, AP