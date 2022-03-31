Ali Fazal, Tabu To Wrap Netflix's 'Khufiya' Soon; Duo Heads To Canada For Final Shoot

Ali Fazal and Tabu are currently shooting for the last schedule of their upcoming spy thriller Khufiya, helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, to be released on Netflix. The makers of the film announced Khufiya at Netflix's event Tudum with an exclusive clip. The two minutes five seconds teaser gave a sneak peek into what the audience will witness with the forthcoming movie. While the viewers are excited to watch Tabu and Ali Fazal share the screen space in the movie, the film's team is expected to wrap its shoot very soon.

As per reports, Ali Fazal and Tabu are set to jet off to Canada to film the last schedule of the upcoming Netflix film Khufiya. The makers of the spy thriller are expected to wrap the film's shoot soon. A source close to the film said, "The final schedule of the film is set to commence soon. Ali Fazal and Tabu are soon going to leave the country and will start shooting Vishal sir in Canada."

The source added the makers were supposed to shoot the last schedule earlier, but they had to postpone it due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in January. The source revealed, "They were meant to do this earlier but due to the Omicron variant wave in January, it was pushed further. Joining them will also be Wamiqa Gabbi. As soon as this film shoot wraps up, the film will go into edit and is expected to come out towards the end of the year."

More about Khufiya

The upcoming Netflix spy thriller Khufiya is reportedly based on real-life events. The upcoming film is based on the popular spy novel Escape To Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. The film is being both helmed and bankrolled by Vishal Bhardwaj. Apart from Tabu and Ali Fazal, the movie will also see Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi playing pivotal roles.

Last year, the makers of the movie released a teaser featuring Ali Fazal and a voiceover by Tabu. The intriguing teaser hinted at how the actors will take the audience to the shadowy world of spies. The film will mark Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu's yet another collaboration after Maqbool and Haider.

(Image: @tabutiful/@alifazal9/Instagram)