Ali Fazal To Play Lead Role In Arati Kadav’s Futuristic Space Film; Unveils First Look

Ali Fazal is currently gearing up for the next project, which will be a futuristic space film. The first look of the film is out, and fans cannot wait to see what's next for the actor. He shared a picture of her first look from the film and hinted at a 'sci-fi glitch' in outer space.

Heading to Instagram the actor mentioned that he was extremely excited about sharing the film with his audience. Hinting at the plot of the film he wrote, "An experimental dive into the world of space? No. The space outside of space .. a sci-fi glitch in the universe of cinema." The film will be helmed by Arati Kadav and Ali Fazal could be seen fully equipped in a spacesuit in the picture he shared. According to a media statement, Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey will also be part of the upcoming project.

Have a look at Ali Fazal's first look from the film here

The actor admitted that he will be setting foot in a new genre and wishes to experiment in some 'unlikely conditions'. He also mentioned that if this first look gets a good response from the audience, there are other 'versions' that will be showcased as well. He said in the media statement, "It's something I haven't dabbled in before. It was more like an experiment to try and pull this off in some very unlikely conditions too but that's a surprise for all for later. We tried to fit a large concept into these frames, I do hope people like it because if they do, we will go 5 steps further into the unknown and start churning out the rest of this film - yes there might be versions left to showcase."

Fazal will next be seen in the Netflix film Khufiya, which will be helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. He often gives his fans and followers glimpses into his life on set and reveals that Khufiya will be a thriller. He introduced the film by writing, "Redefining your definition of thrillers. Get ready for a gripping ride with none other than @vishalrbhardwaj. Presenting #Khufiya, coming very soon only on @netflix_in!"

Image: PTI