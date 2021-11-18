Ali Fazal to star in filmmaker Arati Kadav's futuristic space film

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Actor Ali Fazal on Thursday unveiled the first look of his futuristic space film, to be directed by filmmaker Arati Kadav.

Fazal took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he was seen dressed seemingly as an astronaut. The actor said the as-yet-untitled project will be something he has not dabbled in before and he is keen to see how the audience receives it.

"It was more like an experiment to try and pull this off in some very unlikely conditions too, but that's a surprise for all for later.

"We tried to fit a large concept into these frames, I do hope people like it because if they do, we will go five steps further into the unknown and start churning out the rest of this film - yes there might be versions left to showcase," the 35-year-old actor said in a statement.

Kadav made her feature directorial debut with the 2020 Netflix sci-fi film "Cargo", starring Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey. She has also directed short film "55km/sec", which featured Richa Chadha and Mrinal Dutt.

Fazal most recently seen in Netflix anthology "Ray", which was based on the works of iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

He is currently shooting for filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj's directorial "Khufiya" and also waiting for the release of his Hollywood movie "Death on the Nile". PTI JUR RB RB

