Ali Fazal To Wrap 'Mirzapur' Shoot, Richa Chadha Will Finish SLB Series Ahead Of Wedding

It has been a while now since actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been in a relationship. The couple first met on the sets of their 2012 film Fukrey and soon began dating. In 2019, the Mirzapur star popped the question to which Chadha said "Yes." Since then, there have been a lot of speculations about the couple's wedding. According to the latest reports, the two will finally tie the knot in the first week of October, and for the preparations, the two will soon wrap up their work schedules.

According to a report by ANI, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are currently busy shooting their respective projects. As the couple will reportedly get married in October in Delhi, they are set to wrap up their shoots for their wedding preparations. Richa Chadha is currently shooting for the upcoming web series Heeramandi, created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor was supposed to wrap up the shoot by mid-September, but one of her songs for the web series got delayed. Now, the Masaan star will wrap up the song's shoot by next week which will give her time for wedding prep.

On the other hand, Ali Fazal is busy shooting for the much-anticipated third season of his crime drama web series Mirzapur. The actor plays the role of Bablu Bhaiya in the series. The shoot of the web series has been underway in Lucknow and Mumbai. The Death On The Nile star will also wrap up the shoot by next week.

More about Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the couple's pre-wedding festivities will begin on September 30 at the Delhi Gymkhana. The couple will have their Mehendi and Sangeet on October 1 and will throw a party for their friends and family a day later.

After the three-day-long celebration, the couple will jet off to Mumbai for the remaining ceremonies. They are reportedly set to have their nuptials at a rented bungalow on October 6. The ceremony will be intimate and will be attended by the couple's close family members and friends. This will be followed by a star-studded reception at a hotel in Mumbai on October 7.