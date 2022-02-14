Ali Fazal Wishes Beau Richa Chadha On Valentine's Day; Calls Her 'my Funny Valentine'

Death on The Nile actor Ali Fazal has always expressed his feelings for his lady love Richa Chadha and vice versa. On the special occasion of Valentine's Day, Ali penned a heartfelt note for Richa and fans are in awe of it. The Mirzapur actor also shared some mushy pictures with Chadha on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ali Fazal dropped a series of pictures. The first picture features the couple holding each other's hands in an elegant manner, while in the second one, Richa could be seen leaning on the Fukrey actor. Ali captioned the post, "Happy Valentine my funny valentine!! Stay the course. We got Rivers to climb and mountains to slide past. Woahhh, i can see it. Here comes the amazon." He futher added, "Also : Borrowed from Latin vitiātus, the past participle of vitiō; equivalent to vice +‎ -at. = viciate Incase ure wondering @therichachadha . Wrt our earlier tete e tete. !! 😎🤵🏻‍♂️ meri angrezi dheere dheere better ho rahi hai. ( the journey continues one way or another my friend )".

Fans are in awe of Ali Fazal's cute wish for Richa on Valentine's Day

Fans dropped some hilarious as well as loved up reactions on Ali Fazal's post and this can be proved by the comment section. A fan wrote, "Hahaha so cute you two! Loved and laughed at “here comes Amazon”. Assuming you didn’t meant the rainforests", another one added, "Watched Death on the Nile.. loved it. Great performance.. thanks Ali".

Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha to tie the knot in March

The duo was set to tie the knot in 2020, however, COVID-19 related delays put their plan on hold. According to Mid-Day reports, the lovebirds are now preparing to get hitched this year and are zeroing down on the ideal location. Sources state that the wedding will be a 'two-city affair' happening in both Delhi and Mumbai. Ali and Richa worked out the dates of a summer wedding since they have projects lined up in April.

The duo will reportedly hold an 'intimate' wedding ceremony, having only close friends and family members in attendance. The duo met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and hit it off instantly. They have also rolled out their own production house called Pushing Buttons Studio.

