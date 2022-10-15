Last Updated:

Ali Fazal's Birthday: A Look At 'Mirzapur' Actor's Romantic Moments With Wife Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha are touted as one of the most popular couples in the B-town industry. On Ali's birthday, let's recall his cute moments with his wife.

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are touted as one of the most popular couples in the Bollywood industry. The pic is from their Mehendi ceremony where they looked great together.

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9

This is the couple's wedding picture and they both look regal in their matching traditional attires.

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal looked completely lost in each other's eyes in this picture from their wedding reception.

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9

In this pic, the newlyweds could be seen sharing a warm hug as they pose for a picture.

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9

This pic is from Ali and Richa's reception, where they impressed with their style statement.

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9

While here, Ali is clicked in a candid moment, Richa could be seen looking at him with a smile on her face.

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9

The much-in-love couple looks at each other with all smiles in another moment from their recent wedding ceremonies.

