Ali Fazal's Fun Banter With Kubbra Sait On Twitter Is Unmissable

Amid coronavirus lockdown which has left people confined to their houses, several Bollywood stars seem to be spending time having ‘ghar ka khaana,' while the rest seems to be munching on chips and sweets. Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal recently shared a hilarious post on Twitter where he described his clothes getting shrink amid the lockdown and the star blames on the washing machine.

Ali Fazal indulge in funny Banter with Kubbra Sait

The actor replied to a post by Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait who described her feelings of wearing loose cotton t-shirts that hang over the knees allowing one to skip the shorts entirely. Ali was prompt to reply and wrote that he had some but, they seemed to have shrunk. He also described that most of his clothes are shrinking everyday and blamed the washing machine behind the deed while he moves around the house munching away on chips.

I wish I had cotton tee shirts, you know the ones that are 3X your size. Those that hang over your knees allowing you to skip the shorts entirely. Oh! & the fabric, the soft fabric I somehow feel they get softer after every wash. The older they are the better.

I wish for them now — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 25, 2020

I had some , but they seem to have shrunk .. infact all my clothes are shrinking everyday. Must be the washing machine . ( munches away on chips) ok bye. https://t.co/RmTqQBNYWp — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 25, 2020

On reading the hilarious post shared by Ali, Kubbra who could not control her laughter was quick enough to reply and wrote, " Hahahah!! Wah! You’re a complain buoy!" Apart from this, one of the fans of the Milan Talkies actor expressed his views on the post in the comment section and wrote, "Arre tumko Mr. Poorvanchal jo banna hai Guddu bhaiyya.."

Hahahah!! Wah! You’re a complain buoy! — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 25, 2020

Arre tumko Mr. Poorvanchal jo banna hai Guddu bhaiyya.. — Asif (@profsrasif) April 25, 2020

Ali has been actively sharing videos and pictures of his quarantine period to fight boredom and keep his fans updated with his activities. Recently the star extended his best wishes to his fans and well-wishers by sharing a video and asking fans to celebrate the month by staying indoors. Ali Fazal expressed the current mood in a video, where he urged all to stay at home, and pray from home, amid the lockdown. He also requested people to follow rules of self-isolation and social distancing during the month of the festivity. At last, he concluded the video by wishing his fans and followers a happy month and a happy year ahead.

