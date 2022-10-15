Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit, Richa Chadha's Devi Pathak Fall In Love, But There's Twist, See

Popular Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha tied the knot on October 4, 2022, in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple has been sharing glimpses from their wedding ceremonies since day 1 and fans are already gushing over the same. On Friday, the Death On The Nile actor headed to his Instagram handle and shared an art by Bengaluru-based artist Prasad Bhat, which caught the attention of many.

The post shared by Prasad Bhatt features Richa Chadha's Devi Pathak from Masaan and Ali Fazal's Guddu Bhaiya from Mirzapur. The artist also wrote a heartfelt caption, stating that the underdog Guddu Pandit meets a fearless girl Devi Pathak and years later, they get married after sticking together through ups and downs. The artist wrote, "Somewhere in a parallel universe, the underdog Guddu Pandit meets a fearless girl(Devi Pathak) who is wearing a similar kalava around her neck. They connect at heart and stick together through ups and downs. And years later this gutsy pair gets married! Congratulations @alifazal9 @therichachadha Wishing you a peaceful, comfortable journey together."

Sharing the artist's post on his Instagram handle, Ali Fazal expressed gratitude in the caption as he wrote, "We just got back from the Catverse yesterday. Har verse mein bulaawa hai. And now you have started another chain buddy. Hard to keep up. Heeh.

#Repost @prasadbhatart." Reacting to the Mirzapur actor's post, Prasad Bhatt wrote in the comments section, "Thank you so much Bhai," while Richa Chadh also commented, "So cute."

Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's wedding

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all over the moon after tying the knot on October 4, 2022. The couple also held a wedding reception in Mumbai which was attended by several high-profile actors including Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and more. It is pertinent to note that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal paid homage to both their Punjabi and Lucknowi roots with their wedding functions.

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9