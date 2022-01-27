Ali Fazal's Powerful Role In 'Death On The Nile' Revealed; Watch Promo To Know More

Ali Fazal is gearing up for the release of his murder mystery movie Death On The Nile and recently shared two new promos featuring his character. Ali will be seen playing the role of Andrew Katchadourian, the cousin of Gal Gaddot's character Linnet Ridgeway. The new promos of the movie gives the audience a glimpse at Fazal's character from the movie.

Ali Fazal to play Gal Gadot's cousin in Death On The Nile

The movie is based on Agatha Christie 1937 novel of the same name and follows Hercule Poirot, a world-renowned private detective who is entrusted with the important task of identifying the murderer after a passenger is killed on a luxurious cruise. A brand new promo, of the movie, gave a closer glimpse at the characters of the movie including Ali Fazal' character. Fazal is playing the role of Andrew Katchadourian, the cousin of Gal Gadot's character Linnet Ridgeway and has been tagged as a 'slippery fish' making him quite a probable suspect for the murder that has taken place on the ship. Watch the promo here:-

Ali Fazal recently penned down an emotional note as he thanked director Kenneth Branagh for casting him. Fazal wrote, "DEATH ON THE NILE, in theatre soon. Humbled to have had the chance to be immortalised into one of Agatha Christie’s characters. Thank you Ken . . And to the wonderful cast for being such a sporty and a fun bunch to share notes and screen with."

More about Death On The Nile

Death On The Nile is a follow-up to Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and stars Kenneth Branagh returning as Hercule Poirot, along with Tom Bateman (also returning from the first film), Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. The film is set to be theatrically released on February 11, 2022, by 20th Century Studios.

