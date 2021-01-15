Ali Zafar Slapped With 50mn Defamation Suit From Leena Ghani For Alleged Sexual Harassment

Pakistani makeup artist and activist Leena Ghani took to Twitter on January 13, 2020, to share images about the lawsuit she has filed against actor Ali Zafar on grounds of alleged sexual harassment and defamation. Ghani demanded Rs 500,000,000 as compensation for the "injurious grief and mental agony" she endured. As per a report in The Dawn, the Sindh high court issued a notice to Zafar on Wednesday following the lawsuit.

In a series of tweets, Leena Ghani said that “After years of personal and legal attacks by Mr Zafar, I have decided to stand up for myself and fight back”. She also said that ‘Pakistan is her home, as it is for millions of other women – is it fair that they can be harassed, maligned and labelled as liars when they speak up against sexual harassment in their own country?’

The activist added, “I have moved the court to stop Mr Zafar and his army of trolls from harassing me further. Across the board female activists, journalists and lawyers are being targeted for being vocal and speaking up on women based issues, especially the #MeToo movement”. She concluded saying, “It's time we fight back and create legal precedence that protects all women against sexual harassment and defamation”. Check out a few tweets below.

After years of personal and legal attacks by Mr. Zafar, I have decided to stand up for myself and fight back.



They said go to the courts. So I did. #metoo #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/XSRyaMuTLB — Leena (@Leena_Ghani) January 13, 2021

Pakistan is my home, as it is for millions of other women - is it fair that we can be harassed, maligned and labeled as liars when we speak up against sexual harassment in our own country? pic.twitter.com/OSLICaCDHN — Leena (@Leena_Ghani) January 13, 2021

I have moved the court to stop Mr. Zafar and his army of trolls from harassing me further.



Across the board female activists, journalists and lawyers are being targeted for being vocal and speaking up on women based issues, especially the MeToo movement. pic.twitter.com/33Tx45QnrP — Leena (@Leena_Ghani) January 13, 2021

It's time we fight back and create legal precedence that protects all women against sexual harassment and defamation. pic.twitter.com/i5aqvkoQRF — Leena (@Leena_Ghani) January 13, 2021

Another report in The Dawn dated to November 2018 states that Zafar filed a complaint with the FIA cybercrime wing against Pakistani singer Iffat Omar, Meesha Shafi, Leena Ghani, Maham Javaid, Fariha Ayub, Ali Gul, Haseemuz Zaman Khan, Syed Faizan Raza and Humna Raza for allegedly conducting a smear campaign against him. This was after Shafi had claimed that the actor and musician had sexually harassed her on multiple occasions.

This is one of the most high-profile #MeToo cases in Pakistan. It started in April 2018 when Shafi tweeted about her own sexual harassment encounters, claiming that Zafar had subjected her to "a physical nature" harassment. Over time, on social media, more people came forward, claiming abuse by the star.

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo pic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

Ali Zafar, on the other hand, has “categorically denied” all charges. Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor went on to share a long note revealing details about the same. In the statement he wrote, “I am deeply aware and in support of the global #MeToo movement and what it stands for. He said, “I am the father of a young girl and a young boy, a husband to a wife and a son to a mother”. He also went on to reveal that, “I categorically deny any and all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi”. He concluded saying, “Ultimately I am a strong believer that the truth, always prevails”. Check out the post below.

