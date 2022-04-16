Alia & Ranbir Get Surprise From An NGO Which Named 2 Rescued Horses After Newly Wed Couple

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who were blessed by the entire fraternity after tying the knot on April 14, recently received a beautiful surprise from an NGO. Among the flurry of gifts that the newlywed couple received, the most unique one happens to be a pair of rescued horses named after the actor-couple given their love for animals.

The sweet gesture by the NGO was acknowledged by Alia Bhatt’s stepsister Pooja who reposted the news on her Instagram. The pair consists of a mare and a stallion rescued from different locations. While the mare was being used for wedding ceremonies and was in a terrible condition when she was found, the stallion was confiscated from the Gateway of India in Mumbai, where he was being used for hauling a heavy Victoria carriage.

Animal welfare NGO name horses after Alia and Ranbir

Chief Operating Officer Dr. Naresh Upreti in a statement said that "Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor chose to keep their big day horse-free. A wedding is a perfect occasion for anyone to spare a thought for and show love to all our fellow sentient beings."

In the certificate, both the white horses were rescued by the NGO and they received care and love from them. The mare and stallion chose each other and were inseparable. Keeping in mind how Ranbir and Alia did not use horses during their wedding, the NGO decided to name them after the couple.

Pooja hailed the initiative on Instagram and wrote, “This is absolutely amazing!.” Alia’s mother-veteran actor Soni Razdan also hailed the gesture by reposting the news.

Meanwhile, fans still can’t get over the wedding pictures of the newlywed couple. Several inside pictures from the wedding ceremony have been surfacing on social media which has created a buzz among the fans.

IMAGE: Instagram/ShaheehnB/animalrahat