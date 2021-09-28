Alia Bhat’s Sister Shaheen Shares Unseen Picture Of Ranbir Kapoor On His Birthday

Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday on September 28 as several fans and celebrities took to their social media to send him doting wishes. From his mother veteran actor Neetu Kapoor to rumoured beau Alia Bhatt, the wishes did not stop flowing in from his loved ones and admirers on the internet. Adding to the list is Shaheen Bhatt, actor Alia Bhatt's sister who was all love for the birthday boy.

Shaheen Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor

Shaheen Bhatt took to her Instagram to wish the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor on his 39th birthday. Sharing an unseen picture of the actor lounging on the couch, the photo also featured a black cat. She shared the picture by simply adding a couple of emojis of a crown, black heart and more. Shaheen Bhatt is the eldest daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor could not help but comment a red heart and a heart eyes emoji under the post. Many fans spammed emojis in the comment section to appreciate Shaheen's post for Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

Touted as one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood, the actor received a flurry of wishes from his fans, family and film fraternity on his birthday. Mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Ridhima Kapoor were quick to share some unseen pictures of Ranbir with the Kapoor family along with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Neetu Kapoor wrote, ''Happy birthday my Heartbeat. Love n blessings in abundance'' while Ridhima wrote, ''To my ‘rockstar’ bro -Here’s wishing you a very happy b’day !!!!! We love you so much #youngerbutwiser''.

Actor Arjun Kapoor poked fun at Alia Bhatt by sharing a throwback picture with the birthday boy. He wrote, ''This picture only reminds me that I need better pictures with the birthday boy... @aliaabhatt I think you must do the needful ma’am...

PS - Also just realised my confidence at 21 knew no bounds just see my chest flaunting abilities !!!'' Earlier, pictures and videos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walking out of the Jodhpur airport triggered marriage speculations. On the work front, the rumoured couple are set to work in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Image: @Instagram/shaheenb/PTI