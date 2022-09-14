Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt Aces Maternity Fashion; Mouni Roy Steps Out In Style & More Celebs Clicked

Alia Bhatt took maternity fashion a notch higher in a pink maxi dress, while Mouni Roy stepped out in style in the city. Here's a look at more celebs spotted:

Swati Singh
Alia Bhatt
Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt aced maternity fashion as she was papped wearing a pink ankle-length flowy dress with chunky pair of footwear. 

Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shraddha Kapoor waved at the paparazzi as she was clicked out and about in the city. 

Nora Fatehi
Image: Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi was spotted outside the sets of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. The actor took her fashion game a notch higher in a pink shimmery body-hugging gown.

Sanjana Sanghi
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who was last seen in 'Om' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, was papped in Juhu. The 26-year-old opted for a blue co-ord set for her Tuesday outing.

Madhuri Dixit
Image: Varinder Chawla

Madhuri Dixit exuded elegance in a floral ethnic ensemble as she was clicked on the sets of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

Saif Ali Khan
Image: Varinder Chawla

Saif Ali Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of 'Vikram Vedha', was seen promoting his film at a 5-star hotel in Bandra.

Mouni Roy
Image: Varinder Chawla

Mouni Roy aced a powder blue blazer dress teamed up with chunky boots as she was spotted in Juhu.

