Alia Bhatt is flaunting her gorgeous saree looks as she promotes her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor, who will be stepping into the shoes of 'madame' of Kamathipura, recently opted for a gorgeous white saree with floral detailing on the edges and the blouse.

Alia exuded charm in the ensemble by clothing brand Anavila, which was accessorised with statement earrings, while she tucked white roses in her hair. No wonder the actor was showered with compliments by her fans, as well as her mother Soni Razdan. Soni took to the comments section to compliment her little one and wrote, "Flower power!".

Alia Bhatt's latest post draws a sweet reaction from Soni Razdan

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, February 12, the Gully Boy actor dropped a trail of pictures as she posed in the stunning printed linen saree. She amped up her look with a pair of Jhumkis while tying her hair neatly with white roses in them. The actor opted for soft makeup, with a light pink lip shade and nude eyeshadow. She dropped a couple of emoticons in the caption. Take a look.

The actor received compliments from her fans, who dropped comments like, "so beautiful", "my sunshine", Khoob under Gangubai", "best in the world: among others. Soni Razdan also reacted to her picture and wrote, "Flower power!" with a couple of emoticons.

Meanwhile, makers recently dropped the much-awaited first single Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi. The music video saw Alia Bhatt dressed in a white coloured saree and some heavy accessories as she flaunted her dance moves. It has been composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada have sung it. "An absolute dream come true to dance on SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI’s music." "My heart forever beats to DHOLIDA," Alia wrote on her Instagram.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama based on the real-life story of a girl named Gangubai Kathiawadi, who became one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari among others in pivotal roles. It will hit the theatres on February 25, 2022.

