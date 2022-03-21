As SS Rajamouli's highly-anticipated movie, RRR is slated to hit the theatres soon, the star cast of the film has been putting their best efforts into promoting the film.

While the cast members of the film are promoting the films all around the country, Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan, who are essaying pivotal roles in the film were recently spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned from RRR promotions.

Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan spotted at Mumbai airport post RRR promotions

A set of pictures recently went viral on social media that depicted Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan at the Mumbai airport as they returned from the RRR promotions held in New Delhi. In the photos, Alia Bhatt can be seen sporting a stunning yellow v-neck kurta along with a pair of white and yellow palazzos. She kept her look simple with her hair tied in a loose bun.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan was seen wearing a white tee and a pair of blue jeans with a pink shirt on. The duo was seen stepping out of the Mumbai airport and walking towards their car.

In the film, while Alia Bhatt is essaying a significant role of Sita while Aamir Khan will be among the narrators who will be voicing the Hindi version of the film. Take a look at their pictures here -

More about RRR

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli and backed by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments, the movie is the much-awaited Telugu period action film that will follow the story of two Indian revolutionaries who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The movie stars some of the notable actors from the movie industry, namely N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Spandan Chaturvedi as Young Sita, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Shriya Saran as Sarojini, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Rajeev Kanakala, Rahul Ramakrishna among others. After being postponed a couple of times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theatrical release of the film has finally been scheduled for 25 March 2022.

Image: Varinder Chawla/ PTI/ Instagram/@AliaBhatt