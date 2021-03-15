Alia Bhatt And Bestie Akansha Set The Stage On Fire At Their Best Friend's Wedding

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan were recently in Rajasthan to attend their best friend Rhea Khurana's wedding festivities. The actor is one of the bridesmaids at Rhea's wedding and was spotted leaving for Jaipur on Saturday, March 13. Their pictures and videos from their pre-wedding festivities show that Alia is having a ball with her girlfriends.

Alia Bhatt’s best friend’s wedding

Videos of Alia Bhatt dancing at Rhea Khurana's sangeet ceremony have gone viral on the Internet. In the video, Alia is looking gorgeous in a pink saree while grooving to Badshah's single Genda Phool. In another video, Alia and Akansha were seen setting the stage on fire with their girlfriends to Tesher's Jalebi Baby. Check out Alia Bhatt dancing at her friend's sangeet right below:

Alia Bhatt shares inside pictures from her bestie's wedding

On Sunday, March 14, Alia took to her Instagram to share some pictures of her girl gang attending their best friend Rhea's wedding in Jaipur. The actor shared a series of three pictures with the caption, "We keep this love in a photograph, we make these memories for ourselves." The first picture has Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan posing for the gram with a lot of candles in the background. While Alia is looking lovely in a pink saree, her bestie Akansha is also looking flawless in a navy blue lehenga. The next two sets of pictures have the girl gang posing with the bride Rhea.

Alia Bhatt’s best friends

Alia Bhatt always manages to take time off from her busy schedule to spend some time with her friends and her social media page is proof of the same. The actor had recently jetted off to the Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and Akansha and Anushka Ranjan for some quality time with her girls.

Alia Bhatt's birthday

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 28th birthday today on March 15. While the actor has not revealed her birthday plans for this year, last year on her 27th birthday, the actor had shared a video of her spending her birthday with her best friends. Alia Bhatt and her best friends shot the viral emoji challenge.