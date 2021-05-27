Alia Bhatt And Kriti Sanon Praise 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', Call It An 'amazing Film'

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon recently took to their Instagram story to review the movie, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The Dear Zindagi actor shared Arjun Kapoor's post and wrote "What an amazing film!!! Arjun, Pari and Dibakar! You guys are toooo good!! Congratulations [heart emoticons]". On the other hand, Kriti Sanon shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Enjoyed the film, loved the performance by @arjunkapoor, @parineetichopra and the entire cast! @jaideepahlawat, @neenagupta [heart emoticon] and the way each and every scene has been directed.. #DibakarBanerjee your vision is truly unique!". Check it out.

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon reviews Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

(Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon's Instagram)

More about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar review

The thriller film is directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee and was released on March 19, 2021. The movie features Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a man and woman who represent two completely different parts of India. Pinky (played by Arjun) is a Haryanavi police officer while Sandeep (played by Parineeti) is someone from the corporate world who works for a bank. The two cross each other's path and are united by mistrust and hatred for each other when they find out that Sandeep's boss is trying to hunt them down. Other than the lead actors, the film also has a cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and many more.

The movie was initially scheduled to be released in March 2020 but faced a delay of a year due to the pandemic. The film marks the third collaboration between the lead actors after they starred together in Ishaqzaade (2012) and Namaste England (2018). It is available for the audience to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon on the work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2 which released in 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor has several movies in her kitty including Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and RRR. Alia Bhatt in RRR plays the role of Sita opposite Ram Charan's Ramaraju. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Mimi, Hum Do Humare Do, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Adipurush.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor's IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.