Alia Bhatt And Neetu Kapoor Send Birthday Wishes To Riddhima's Daughter Samara

On the occasion of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter, Samara’s birthday, she has been receiving numerous amount of cute and heartwarming birthday wishes from the ones who love her. It also included wishes from actor Alia Bhatt and Samara’s grandmother, Neetu Kapoor, who posted a cute photo of her on social media to wish her a happy birthday.

Alia Bhatt’s birthday wishes for Samara

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram handle and added this cute photo of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter Samara’s photo in her Instagram story and wished her a happy birthday. In her story, she addressed Samara Kapoor Sahni as her ‘cutie patootie' and even expressed her amazement at how she was a big girl now. In the photo, Samara can be seen in a cool top along with a red and white Santa hat with her name embroidered on top.

Samara gets birthday wishes from grandmom Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle and posted this photo of Samara Kapoor and wished her on her birthday. She even addressed her as her precious doll and stated how much she loved her. Neetu Kapoor also expressed how she wished that she could be there with her.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished her daughter in the most special way. She added some of the most cherishing photos of her with her daughter Samara, She also added how she had grown up so fine and how she made her proud every day. She then mentioned how much she loved her and wished that may her birthday sparkle as much as she does.

Samara Kapoor Sahni’s father, Bharat Sahni also had a heartwarming message for his daughter on her birthday. He stated how he could not believe that she was double digits already and also mentioned that no matter how big she gets, she will always be his little girl. He then mentioned how much he loved her and added how he will always have her back. In the end, he mentioned how Samara had turned 10 and asked her not to grow up so fast.

Image Source- Alia Bhatt's Instagram and Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.